Russia | Expert: Russia is unlikely to start manufacturing new nuclear weapons

For more than 50 years, the United States and Russia have always had some kind of nuclear arms limitation treaty in force. It has had the function of stabilizing the whole world, says Jarmo Viinanen of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russian president Vladimir Putin announced today that Russia will suspend its participation in the New Start agreement.

The New Start Treaty is an agreement between Russia and the United States to determine how many intercontinental strategic nuclear weapons each country can possess. The latest five-year agreement was signed between the two countries in 2021.

Ambassador and leading expert on arms control at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jarmo Viinanen does not begin to assess what kind of concrete consequences Russia’s decision will have.

According to him, the decision speaks first of all about the loss of trust.

Although relations between the two countries have been in bad shape before, both countries have previously had an interest in keeping the nuclear arms control treaty in force, says Viinanen.

“Now it seems that Russia no longer cares. The war in Ukraine is used as a reason that they don’t have to care about nuclear weapons control anymore.”

The New Start agreement is the only agreement that concretely limits nuclear weapons, which is why it is so important, says Viinanen.

According to Viinanen, its symbolic value is also great. The United States and Russia have had some kind of nuclear arms limitation treaty in force for more than 50 years.

“Even though the agreement is between two countries, it has a wider function of promoting the stability of the entire world. It is also particularly important for European security.”

According to the agreement itself is short, but the section in which it is agreed on how both countries are allowed to monitor the information they receive from each other about nuclear weapons is several hundred pages long.

Basically, neither of them trust each other, which is why the verification of information has been particularly important, Viinanen says.

“Both countries want to limit nuclear weapons, but also make sure that both countries act according to the agreement.”

The exchange of information has been enormous. According to the agreement, Russian representatives have been able to verify information on the spot in the United States, and American representatives in Russia.

Recently, the exchange of information between the countries has been difficult, says Viinanen.

During the Corona period, the on-site verification of information was interrupted. The United States announced last year that it wanted to continue inspection activities, but Russia ultimately did not agree.

According to Viinanen, the decision was made at a high political level.

Putin’s the announcement is above all about intimidation, rhetoric and symbolism, says the ICAN Finland organization that aims to ban and destroy nuclear weapons (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) coordinator Kati Juva.

“Russia is sending a message to the world that it is not interested in world security or international treaty systems. Russia is only interested in its own power.”

Juva considers it possible but unlikely that Russia would start increasing its nuclear weapons.

Building new nuclear weapons is really expensive and in practice they are of no use, says Juva.

“Both the Americans and the Russians know that the destructive power of nuclear weapons is completely exaggerated,” says Juva.

His according to him, it doesn’t matter if the country has 300 or 7,000 nuclear warheads.

If the state decides to send all 300 of its nuclear warheads into motion, the destruction would be so enormous for both the target and the attacker that it wouldn’t make any sense, says Juva.

He considers damage to be the biggest risk if Russia decides to hastily build new weapons.

“Their risk of injury increases [ydinaseiden] existence, and that they are on alert,” says Juva.

According to Juva, the mental health of the head of state is shaken is another significant risk factor.

According to Russia’s nuclear weapon doctrine, Russia can use nuclear weapons if the country’s existence is in danger.

“Putin is not stupid. He knows that the use of nuclear weapons would endanger Russia’s existence,” says Juva.

Putin stressed in his speech on Tuesday that Russia will not withdraw from the agreement, but will suspend its participation in it for the time being.

The country’s foreign ministry announced on Tuesday evening that Russia will comply with the agreement despite the suspension.

The current Uusi Start contract expires after three years.

According to Viinanen, negotiations for agreements like this usually last for years.

In the past, both countries have had a strong interest in maintaining the agreement, says Viinanen.

“Now it looks bad. The rhetoric of both is such that they say they want to, but as can be seen, Russia’s actions take this in a completely different direction.”