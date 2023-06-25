Russia | Expert on the consequences of Prigozhin’s rebellion: “I don’t think his safety is guaranteed”

According to the director of the Alexander Institute, the big question is what will be done to Prigozhin in Belarus. Apprehension and “elimination” are very easy to implement in the country.

A mercenary army Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin the rebellion started on Friday night was short-lived.

Markku Kangaspuro.

Director of the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki Markku Kangaspuro estimated already on Saturday that in an emergency Prigožin will be offered some kind of way out of the situation.

That’s what happened: later on Saturday in Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the administration said it helped make the deal with Prigožin.

According to Kangaspuro, the most important question now is what will be done to Prigozhin in the future.

“If Prigozhin is in Belarus, I don’t think that his safety is guaranteed or that the matter has been dealt with,” Kangaspuro states.

Prigozhin stood in front of Wagner’s troops in Bahmut in a video released by the Concord company on May 20.

Saturday in his speech President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked about treason. Since then, however, Prigožin’s charges were dropped and a deal was made with him. According to Kangaspuro, this undermines the Kremlin’s authority “without a doubt”.

“It can be seen as humiliating for Putin. The owner of the mercenary army, who has been raging on social media for a long time, is pressuring the macho president to sign an agreement with him.”

According to Kangaspuro, Putin and the Kremlin have a great need to implement a symbolic measure, with which they show the people that they are in control and in control of the situation.

Therefore, placing Prigozhin in Belarus can be a temporary solution, after which Prigozhin will be retaliated against. Even his life may be threatened.

“The Russian administration may have a plan to humiliate Prigozhin. It can concretely be related to Prigozhin’s imprisonment or elimination altogether.”

The Wagner forces began to withdraw from Rostov-on-Don on Saturday evening.

Kangaspuro it has also been claimed that the contract with Prigožin would include the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun and the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov displacement.

“Putin would use this as a tool to point the finger that the bad progress of the war is the fault of these guys and they now got the boot.”

However, the removals would mean agreeing to Prigozhin’s main demands.

“Putin is very tempted not to show any signs of further concessions to Prigozhin. Even the fact that the agreement was made was a huge compromise.”

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko according to Kangaspuro, could have actually been involved in making the agreement.

“At least that’s what we want to convey. It’s a way to save face.”

So the most important thing has been how things look from the outside, Kangaspuro states.

“The important thing is that Lukashenko has now done Russia and Putin a good service, and all parties can advertise that a compromise was reached and bloodshed was avoided.”

In the photo provided by the Russian state news agency Sputnik, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko allegedly shook hands in Moscow on May 9.

A state close to Russia is also suitable for possible retaliatory measures against Prigozhin.

“Of course, these operations have been carried out abroad before, and it is easy to carry out such operations in Belarus.”

Russian the Ministry of Defense also seems to get with the agreement one of their main goals through: mercenary army Wagner’s forces are transferred under the ministry.

Kangaspuro estimates that this makes the military management of the Russian attack a little easier.

“Those fighters who are judged to be loyal enough to continue the war are welcomed and integrated,” says Kangaspuro.

However, some of the Wagner forces have probably had enough of the disputes between Wagner and the army and are looking to quit.

“Leaving the ranks probably happens based on both the purges made by the Russian administration and also on the basis of one’s own decision.”

A man holds a Russian flag in front of a Wagner Troops vehicle in Rostov-on-Don on June 24.

Wagner-the effects of the partial integration and dispersion of the forces on Russia’s military operations in Ukraine may remain small.

“After the battles in Bahmut, the Wagner troops managed to withdraw in large numbers to the barracks from active combat operations. The rebellion has barely had time to have an impact on Russia’s operational combat capability,” Kangaspuro states.

The rebellion may also affect the fighting will of the Russian army, but on the other hand, the departure of a vocal critic like Prigozhin may also ease the situation.

Wagner’s importance to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine is quite small, also quantitatively. According to Kangaspuro, Wagner is estimated to have 10,000-20,000 fighters, while the Russian army in Ukraine has around 200,000-300,000 soldiers.

“Wagner’s fighters are also not the only ones on the Russian side with combat experience. So the Wagner forces are not so hugely important, and when the forces are integrated as part of the army, they can also be divided into different units.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner fighters in Bahmut in May.

Cleanings will be done in the aftermath of the rebellion anyway. On Sunday, it was reported that “anti-terrorist measures” in Moscow and its surrounding areas are still in effect.

The authorities can therefore still use it in the future even wider powers than usual for example, for wiretapping and detention.

“Yes, they will certainly be used for as long as is deemed necessary, and the measures will be used to silence and eliminate not only Wagner but also all other opposition.”

Rebellion so opponents of the war, Russia’s own resistance movement and persons sent to Russia by the Ukrainian special service are widely hunted under cover.

“The more precise usage time is up to the Russian security service FSB. There is probably no limit to that in the conditions of today’s Russia. There is no one who would pressure you to stop,” says Kangaspuro.

Kangaspuro also reminds that, for example, partial business start-ups have continued in Russia despite official termination notices.