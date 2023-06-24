Russia | Expert on Prigozhin’s armed rebellion: “He revealed himself too soon”

Jyri Lavikainen, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, states that Prigozhin has been building his own brand for a long time and was dissatisfied with his role as Russia’s “workhorse”.

Prigozhin the activity is not a surprise, states the researcher of the Institute of Foreign Policy Jyri Lavikainen.

Lavikainen commented on recent events in Russia, where the leader of the mercenary army Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin announced late Friday night that it had taken direct action against Russia’s military leadership.

Prigozhin claimed that Russia had hit Wagner’s fighters with missiles. After this, he announced that he would take countermeasures against the Russian military leadership.

Prigozhin said he was marching with the Wagner troops to Russia. On Saturday, he claimed Wagner had taken over military sites in the Don city of Rostov. Later, according to Reuters’ Russian source, the troops also took control of military targets in the city of Voronezh.

According to Prigozhin, the troops plan to head to Moscow if the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov don’t talk to him.

“Prigozhin has already been building his own independent brand for a year, annoyed the Russian armed forces by posing as a military commander, and the situation has slowly escalated further. He has also had more and more disputes with the Russian Ministry of Defense,” Lavikainen says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense has clearly been dissatisfied with Prigožin’s actions, which is why, for example, ammunition has not been delivered to the Wagner forces.

“The essence of the matter is that Prigozhin has been a really useful workhorse for Russia. The problem is that the rukka himself doesn’t want to be like that.”

The Russian leadership has announced that it will launch a criminal investigation into Prigozhin, for inciting an armed rebellion.

In recent months, Prigozhin has had many disgruntled exits, of which some were seen already targeting the president to Vladimir Putin.

“Prigozhin has probably estimated that Russia will either lose the war or he himself will be sacrificed during it,” says Lavikainen.

Lavikainen describes Prigozhin as a “gangster” with whom the special service that controls Russia, the FSB, does not share its power.

In the video published by the Concord company on May 20, Yevgeni Prigozhin posed with the Wagner group in Bahmut.

From fate According to Lavikainen, it was too early for Prigozhin to act.

“His mistake now has been that he has revealed himself too soon.”

Lavikainen states that he cannot assess what exactly happened before Prigožin decided to take action. However, he suspects that the situation was initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense last week’s attempt take control of Wagner, which Prigozhin did not agree to.

In addition to Russia’s actions, according to Lavikainen, Prigozhin’s personality plays a role.

“A gangster with an authority problem simply couldn’t cooperate.”

Sloppy states that Prigozhin probably felt that some kind of coup was his only chance for survival.

He has hoped to get support from his ultra-nationalist brand and its supporters.

“The hope has been that the Russian extreme nationalists would rise up to support him.”

However, Prigozhin seems to have no chance of success. In Moscow, the opposition is the National Guard and, of course, the armed forces themselves.

“I’d bet he’s a thing of the past. The balance of power is against him, and there are no supporters in sight.”

Prigozhin the operation can improve Ukraine’s positions in the war, Lavikainen states. Russia will have to withdraw its armed forces and Ukraine can take advantage of the chaotic situation.

“The immediate consequence is very positive, because the longer this goes on, the more chaotic it gets, and Ukraine can use it to its advantage. And probably also use it,” says Lavikainen.

Russia would have to catch Prigozh now. Wagner mercenaries can play this important role.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has promised to guarantee their safety if they report to the authorities.

“It would be the easiest way for Russia for their own people to catch him and hand him over.”

Prigozhin according to Lavikainen, the rebellion once again shows Russia’s failure in its attack on Ukraine.

“This must not have been in Putin’s plans when he was thinking about the three-day military operation to take over Kiev. This is directly reflected in him as well.”

Lavikainen does not think that Prigozhin’s actions will have any immediate effects on Putin’s position. However, it brings the war into focus and thus reinforces the tacit understanding that the war was a mistake.

“It is difficult to lie to the Russians and the Russian authorities about something they see in front of their eyes,” Lavikainen states.