Russia Expert changed his mind: Suspicious video of Putin at worship barely staged

Panu Moilanen, a lecturer in Information Systems Science at the University of Jyväskylä, previously assessed the video as untrue to STT.

Russian president Vladimir from Putin a video was released last weekend in which he appeared to be attending an Easter service at the Orthodox Church in Moscow. The authenticity of the video by Reuters and the Russian channel Pervyi Kanal was widely questioned after its release.

Also a lecturer in Information Systems Science at the University of Jyväskylä Panu Moilanen previously rated the video as untrue to STT. Now, however, he estimates, based on additional material published, that Putin has been present in worship.

For example, news agency AP reports that a news agency photographer was present at the church and took pictures of Putin. News agencies Reuters and AFP have also published pictures of the service.

“Based on the new footage, I may disagree with myself. Yes, based on this, it is more likely that Putin has been there than if he had not been, ”Moilanen told STT on Monday night.

Moilanen says he based his previous assessment especially on video editing, which he considers inconsistent.

“Putin, for example, disappears for a moment on video and isn’t shown at the same time as worship,” he says.

According to him, for example, the video may have been accidentally or intentionally cut so that it looks fake.

Putin appearing at church events in official videos is not a researcher at the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki Elina Kahlan according to unusual. The aim is to show that the state and ecclesiastical power work together and in agreement.

“The church is also used in Russia to justify the war in Ukraine. The church maintains the message that war is about preserving Russia’s heritage. Ukraine is seen as part of the Russian world, ”Kahla says.

“The dimensions of the Holy War have been brought to this.”

According to Kahla, Easter is the most important celebration of the Orthodox, so it is logical to show Putin participating in the Easter service.

According to Moilanen of the University of Jyväskylä, the purpose of the video is also to show Russians that Putin is healthy and performs his representative duties normally.

“The Russian government consists of three pillars – Putin, the Orthodox Church and the military power. With this video, the activities and vitality of two of these could be shown to the people, ”says Moilanen.

According to Kahla, the goal of the video is hardly to showcase Putin’s vitality.

“Russia’s state leaders are already appearing on television almost every day, anyone can go and see them. There is no situation in North Korea where a leader can disappear from publicity for months.”

