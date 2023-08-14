Ukraine apparently made an important advance in the south of the country. This sparked a debate within the Russian army about morale and leadership issues.

Uroshaine – Intense battles are ongoing in southern Ukraine. The armed forces of Kiev apparently achieved a strategic success there over the weekend: west of Donetsk and east of Zaporizhia, Ukrainian troops made advances on Sunday (13 August), reported the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in their most recent analysis. Conflicting information was given about the status of the place Uroschaine. Whether it was actually recaptured by Ukraine or not: a debate erupted again among Russian military bloggers and the army about the morale and leadership problems of their own troops.

In the Ukraine war, Russian troops apparently fled on foot without the support of tanks

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian General Staff reported offensive operations towards Berdyansk and Melitopol and a partial success at Robotyne. In the past few weeks there had been “the heaviest and bloodiest fighting for this settlement,” the Russian side said. Moscow’s armed forces have withdrawn from the town of Uroschaine, pro-Russian military bloggers reported on Saturday. A day later, several Russian sources contradicted these claims. Accordingly, the village is still contested. The US war experts of the ISW also initially saw no evidence of a complete withdrawal of the Russian army from Uroschaine. “It is likely that Russian forces are currently holding their positions, at least in the southern part of the settlement,” the ISW report said on Sunday.

Either way, the deployment triggered heated debates within the Russian military blogger scene. Drone footage of the war shared online shows Russian troops heading south on foot. Between 50 and 70 soldiers fled completely defenseless without the support of tanks. Shortly thereafter, the impact of several artillery shells could be seen on the drone images. As a result, when the Russian soldiers fled to wooded areas next to the road, the controversial cluster munitions were probably also used, as indicated by the widely offset impacts in the video. The disaster at Uroschaine led to finger-pointing within the Russian army.

Blame: Military bloggers see low morale and leadership problems in Putin’s army

Since the beginning of the war, the morale of Russian troops has been considered one of Moscow’s weak points and significantly reduces the army’s combat value. From the point of view of pro-Russian military bloggers, the alleged defeat at Uroshaine is further evidence of the poor morale and leadership problems of the troops in this area. The Russian 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Separatist Guard failed to deploy armored units to support their infantry in Uroshaine, a blogger loyal to the Kremlin criticized, according to ISW. This unit withdrew early from the contested area on Thursday because it lacked reinforcements.

In fact, the soldiers of the unit would have stayed in areas further behind the front and got drunk, according to the ISW analysis. Half of the brigade was busy “drinking alcohol and the officers are unable to bring them to their senses,” a special forces soldier reportedly criticized, according to military bloggers. According to other Russian sources, only the 40th Brigade of the Moscow Airborne Troops and the Kaskade special unit of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic continued to defend Uroshaine.

A Ukrainian soldier in front of a multiple rocket launcher. Ukraine is said to have achieved success against Russian troops in Uroschaine. © dpa/AP | LIBKOS

Russian sources contradict each other: Ukrainian capture of Uroschaine initially unconfirmed

While sources from the Russian region sometimes contradicted the account, other media close to the Kremlin shared the criticism, according to the analysis of the US war experts. Critical voices also came from the military itself: “Russia spent its resources too early in the war,” admitted Russian commander Alexander Khodakowski, who leads a battalion near Uroschaine, according to ISW am Sonntag.

Although the small village of Uroschaine may seem insignificant at first glance, it has a strategically important location just off the T0518 service road heading south. Taking the town brings the Ukrainian army in its counter-offensive closer to the port city of Mariupol, about a hundred kilometers to the south, which is of symbolic and strategic importance for both warring parties. Before the war, the city on the Azov Sea was an important industrial center in Ukraine. Among other things, Kiev exported large quantities of steel from the port of Mariupol. Whoever controls the geographically strategically located city has a land corridor between Crimea and the east of the country. Russia has occupied Mariupol since May last year.

