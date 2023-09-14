How did you feel about the content of this article?

Vladimir Putin’s government has set a seven-day deadline for diplomats to leave Moscow | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia said this Thursday (14) that it expelled two American diplomats for alleged “illegal activities” and set a seven-day deadline for them to leave the country. The announcement was made through a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decision was conveyed to the US ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the note said.

The diplomats are suspected of espionage for acting as contact intermediaries between the American government and former Russian official Robert Shonov, arrested on charges of collecting confidential information about the War in Ukraine and passing it on to the USA.

The information includes the difficulty of recruiting young Russians for military service, the Army’s action plan and analyzes of the popularity of Putin’s government.

The justification for expulsion of the diplomats by the Russian government was because they harmed the country’s security. Moscow said the “illegal activities” carried out inside the US embassy included “interference in Russia’s internal affairs”.

“The Russian side is confident that Washington will draw the necessary conclusions and avoid direct steps towards confrontation,” Russian diplomacy said in the statement. (With information from the EFE Agency)