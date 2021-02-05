Russia announced on Friday the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden whom it accuses of having participated in a demonstration in favor of the jailed opponent Alexéi Navalny.

Those diplomats, whose number was not specified, allegedly participated in those “illegal rallies on January 23” in St. Petersburg and Moscow, said the Russian Foreign Ministry, which considered “these actions unacceptable and incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

Protests rejecting the arrest of Navalny, who has become the number one enemy of President Vladimir Putin, grew in recent weeks. The government’s repression of the demonstrations also generated strong international rejection.

The announcement of the expulsion comes after a meeting in Moscow of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in which he informed him of the expulsions, according to a European spokesman.

Russian opposing leader Alexei Navalny was arrested in mid-January upon arrival in Moscow, when he returned from Germany, where he was hospitalized for alleged poisoning. Photo: AP

Borrell “strongly” condemned the decision to expel “three diplomats” and stressed that “it must be reconsidered,” said the spokesman for European diplomacy, Peter Stano.

The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, meanwhile, considered the measure “unjustified”.

Sweden, in turn, deemed Russia’s decision to expel one of its diplomats “completely unfounded” and announced that it “reserves the right to react appropriately,” the foreign ministry said.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, also gave his opinion on the issue and it condemned with “the greatest possible firmness” the expulsion of European diplomats.

“On the Navalny case, as I have already said, I condemn in the strongest possible terms what has happened, from the poisoning to (…) the conviction, and now the expulsion of the German, Polish and Swedish diplomats, which was decided by Russia, “Macron said at a press conference.

The Russian ministry, which considered “these actions unacceptable and incompatible with its diplomatic status”, specified that they were ordered to leave the country “in the near future”, but no precise date was given.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov received this Friday in Moscow the head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who condemned the expulsion of the diplomats from Russia. Photo: DPA

“The Russian side hopes that in future the diplomatic missions” of Sweden, Poland and Germany “will scrupulously respect the norms of international law,” he added.

Hours before, Borrell had considered that the relationship with Russia was at its “lowest” level due to the Navalny caseAlthough he agreed with Lavrov to find ways to cooperate together despite their differences.

Russian police detained more than 10,000 people during massive protests in the country to demand the release of Navalny, a 44-year-old anti-corruption activist.

The opponent was arrested in mid-January upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he recovered from a poisoning that he attributes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the FSB security forces.

Source: AFP

CB