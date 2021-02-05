The Russian government has expelled several EU diplomats from the country. The diplomats concerned from Germany, Poland and Sweden were declared “undesirable persons” after they took part in “illegal protests” by the opposition against the imprisonment of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in Moscow on Friday. They had been instructed to “leave Russia in the near future”.

Relations between the European Union and Russia have been heavily strained after the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell said on Friday that the Navalny case had led to a new “low” in relations with Moscow. Navalny was also on trial for defamation in another trial.

Borrell’s visit to Russia is the first of a high-ranking EU representative since 2017. He found clear words during the opening talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “Our relationships are indeed at a difficult time,” said Borrell. “Our relationships are certainly heavily strained and the Navalny case is at a low point.”

Lavrov said Russia is ready to answer any questions. “The main problem is a lack of normalcy in relations between Russia and the EU, the two biggest players in Europe,” he said. That will not serve anyone.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have been heavily strained since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Then there is the Navalny case. President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic was arrested on his return to Moscow in mid-January. He had previously been treated in Germany after a poison attack for which he blames the Russian government.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ruled that Navalny had to go to a penal colony for almost three years because of a suspended sentence from 2014. During Borrell’s Moscow visit, Navalny was also on trial in another trial. The case concerns the allegation of defamation of a World War II veteran. The 44-year-old Navalny appeared before the court in a glass box intended for the accused. The opposition also faces several years’ imprisonment in these proceedings.

Tens of thousands of people recently took to the streets across Russia for Navalny’s release and against Kremlin boss Putin, and more than 11,000 demonstrators were arrested. The EU criticized the police’s crackdown on the opposition.

Openness of the EU to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V

In the fight against the corona pandemic, on the other hand, Borrell reiterated the EU’s increasing openness to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. He hoped that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would recommend approval of the vaccine in the EU as well, said Borrell.

Lavrov stressed that his country would like to work closely with the EU and the US on vaccine production. In addition, several EU member states have already expressed an interest in producing the Russian corona vaccine “on their national territory”. Most recently, the manufacturer of Sputnik V expressed an interest in working with IDT Biologika in Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt.

According to Borrell, there is also room for cooperation in other areas. There are “issues in which we have to work together,” he stressed. Both sides have confirmed their interest in “preserving and expanding the channels of conversation, including with regard to the issues on which we have different positions,” Lavrov said.

Relations with Moscow were also on the agenda on Friday during the deliberations of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and French President Emmanuel Macron. France recently called for a construction freeze on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because of the Russian action against Navalny. The federal government, however, is sticking to the pipeline. (AFP)