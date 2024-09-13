The Russian Foreign Ministry has revoked the credentials of six British diplomats, whose work revealed “signs of espionage and sabotage activities”, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, formerly the KGB) said on Friday (13).

The decision was taken based on documentation provided by the security services and “in response to numerous hostile actions by London,” the FSB statement said, as cited by the official Russian news agency. TASS.

“London sends us intelligence agents as diplomatic spouses and uses small children to cover up espionage activities,” an FSB officer told Russian state television. Russia-24under condition of anonymity.

This same source mentioned that the diplomats deprived of accreditation are three men and three women.

According to Russia-24the six diplomats deprived of their credentials work in the political department of the British embassy.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the UK’s diplomatic mission in Moscow had gone “far beyond the limits set by the Vienna Conventions”.

“But the most important thing is that we are not just talking about the formal side of the problem and the failure to comply with declared activities, but about actions that seek to cause harm to our people,” he added.

The UK government on Friday described as “completely unfounded” the accusations made by Russia against British diplomats in Moscow, whose credentials were revoked by the Russian government.

In a brief statement, the British Foreign Office reacted to the decision taken by the Russian Foreign Ministry to suspend the credentials on the grounds that “indications of espionage and sabotage activities” had been detected.

“The accusations made today by the FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) against our employees are completely unfounded,” a British Foreign Office spokesman said.

“Russian authorities last month revoked the diplomatic credentials of six British diplomats in Russia, following measures taken by the UK government in response to Russian state-directed activity in Europe and the UK,” the source added. (With EFE Agency)