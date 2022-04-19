The measure comes in response to the departure of Russian officials on a diplomatic mission in the Netherlands and Belgium

Russia announced this Tuesday (19.Apr.2022) the expulsion of 21 Belgian and 15 Dutch diplomats from Moscow. The measure is defined in response to similar actions taken by Belgium and the Netherlands during the war in Ukraine.

Diplomats have up to two weeks to leave Russia. At the end of March, 43 Russian officials on diplomatic missions were expelled from posts in Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

At the time, the Belgian Foreign Minister, Sophie Wilmès, said that the decision was motivated by questions of “National security”. The Netherlands claimed that the measure was announced in response to intelligence operations by Russian agents. “secretly active” in the country.

Russia took on the morning of this Tuesday (19.Apr.2022) the city of Kreminna, in Donbass, a separatist region in eastern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the conflict in the region could define the course of the war.

Zelensky said up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the start of the war, while around 10,000 were wounded. More than 5 million people have already left Ukraine, according to UN data.