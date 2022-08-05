Russia announced Friday that it has expelled 14 Bulgarian diplomats in response to Sofia’s retaliatory measures against Moscow at the height of differences over the conflict in Ukraine.
“This action is a response to the completely unjustified decision of the Bulgarian side to declare 70 employees of our institutions abroad persona non grata, and to impose quotas on diplomatic, administrative and technical staff of Russia in Bulgaria,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
