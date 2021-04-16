Russia has responded this Friday to the sanctions of the Joe Biden Administration for cyberattacks and interference in the elections in the US The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the expulsion of 10 US diplomats and has imposed sanctions on eight officials in a measure “mirror” to the one applied by the United States, according to Minister Sergey Lavrov. In addition, he has “recommended” the US ambassador to go to Washington for “consultations”, a formula that is not included in the Vienna convention – countries call their own ambassador to consult as a sign of protest – and that in the practice means a disguised expulsion. Moscow nevertheless avoids responding to the sanctions against its sovereign debt – after the White House has prohibited US financial institutions from buying and negotiating with new Russian state debt and bonds issued by the Russian Central Bank – although it has remarked that it does not rule out take more “painful” measures against North American companies.

The Russian Government will keep other measures “in reserve”, as Lavrov announced at a press conference, in which he stressed that Russia does not want an increase in tension in its already battered relations with Washington. The US sanctions, Lavrov noted, are “absolutely hostile and unprovoked action.” The minister has threatened to expel another 150 diplomats “if the exchange of compliments go on, ”he said wryly.

In these sanctions by Biden against Russia, which he accuses of interference in last year’s elections and of cyberattacks at the heart of his Administration, the United States expelled 10 Russian diplomats, imposed measures against 32 people and entities and sanctioned six Russian companies , accused of collaborating with the hacking. The Kremlin denies any involvement in the attacks. Furthermore, it prohibited its financial institutions from acquiring new Russian government debt in the primary market (which, however, leaves the door open for them to do so in secondary markets). A measure that Russia will not take at the moment “for obvious reasons,” Lavrov said. “We do not have debt comparable to that of the United States,” said the minister.

The Russian response is mostly diplomatic. Last month, Moscow called its ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations after Biden acknowledged in an interview that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin “a murderer” and has not yet returned. Now, Russia suggests the United States to do the same, Foreign has pointed out. John Sullivan, appointed by Republican Donald Trump, had been confirmed in office. “It is obvious that the current situation, extremely tense, has caused an objective need for the ambassadors of our countries to be in their capitals to analyze the situation and carry out consultations,” Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the list of eight sanctioned US officials, Russia has included the attorney general, Merrick Garland, the director of the FBI, Christopher Ray, or the director of National Intelligence, Avril Hayes. Moscow will ban Russians and non-US citizens in general from working in US diplomatic legations and missions in the country. In addition, it will end the program that offers express visas to employees of the US Department of State and diplomats; it will also restrict their travel and movements within Russia. Moscow has also warned that it will shut down organizations and funds financed by the US government – which, like other foreign entities, already found it very difficult to operate in the country due to increasing laws, controls and restrictions – and accused them of meddling in domestic politics. Russian.

Russia puts measures on the table to respond to Biden’s sanctions – very symbolic but not crucial and considered a first serious wake-up call – but does not close the door to the US president’s proposal to hold a summit in a European country. Moscow, the Kremlin has said, has “positive reactions” to the invitation. Minister Lavrov has insisted that Russia wants to avoid a “further escalation” with the US, but also that it will not hesitate to add more restrictions: “Not a single wave of sanctions will go unpunished.”