After the suspension of all Russian clubs and teams from Uefa tournaments and the World Cup in Qatar, This Monday the Union of European Football Associations reported new measures against football in that country “in order to guarantee its staging without problems in a safe environment for all stakeholders.”

New sanctions on Russian teams and clubsUEFA Nations League 2022/23

“Russia will not participate in Group 2 of League B and will automatically take fourth place in this group. Consequently, they will be relegated at the end of the group stage and will be ranked 16th and last in League B.”

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (final tournament)

“Russia will not participate in Group C of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 finals scheduled for 6-31 July in England and will be replaced by Portugal, the rival Russia beat in the play-offs.”

European qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023

“Russia did not play their two scheduled matches in April in Group E (consisting of Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta and Azerbaijan) due to their suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the following matches of this competition and all their results so far they are considered null and void. Accordingly, Group E will continue as a five-team group.”

European Under 21 Championship 2021-23

“Russia did not play their two scheduled matches in March in Group C (consisting of Spain, Slovakia, Malta, Lithuania and Northern Ireland) due to their suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the following matches of this competition and all its results so far they are considered null and void. Accordingly, Group C will continue as a five-team group.”

UEFA club competitions 2022/23

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Youth League

“Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective access lists of men’s and women’s club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles laid down in the regulations. relevant competition.

In addition, Russia will be allocated a number of coefficient points equal to the lowest number they have obtained in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4,333 points for the men’s association club coefficient and 1,750 for the club coefficient. of the women’s association for the purpose of calculating points. for the 2022/23 season.

UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro 2022 (final tournament)

“Russia will not participate in the final phase (integrated by Portugal, Spain and Ukraine) scheduled between July 1 and 3 in Portugal and will be replaced by Hungary, which finished second in Group 1 of the Main Round, won by Russia” .

UEFA European Women’s Futsal Championship 2022/23

“Russia had been drawn directly into Group 4 of the Main Round. Since the three group winners and the best runner-up will qualify in the Preliminary Round, Russia will be replaced in the Main Round by the second-highest seed from the Preliminary Round.” .

UEFA Futsal Champions League 2022/23

“Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in the 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League.”

2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup European Qualifiers

“Russia will be replaced in the Main Round group stage draw by Norway, who were the best third-place finishers in the Preliminary Round.”

Youth competitions 2022/23

“Russia will not participate in the 2022/23 Men’s U-17 and Men’s U-19 Championships and the teams drawn in their group will compete against each other in a three-team mini-tournament.”

“Russia will not participate in the U-17 women’s and U-19 women’s championships, and an additional three-team mini-tournament will be held in each competition.”

UEFA Regions’ Cup 2022/23

“Russia will be replaced by the Preliminary Round runner-up in Group 1 of the Intermediate Round.”

Application procedure EURO 2028/32

The UEFA Executive Committee declared the bid submitted by the Football Union of Russia (FUR) to host either UEFA EURO 2028 or UEFA EURO 2032 ineligible, in accordance with Article 16.02 of the UEFA Final Bid and Final Tournament Regulations. UEFA which states that “each bidder shall ensure that it does not act in a manner that is likely to jeopardize UEFA, the UEFA final or the UEFA final tournament, any other bidder (or any employee, official or representative of any of the above), the application procedure or European football. notoriety.”

In addition, “the automatic classification of the host team(s) (…) will be guaranteed for a single host (…)”. Therefore, given the uncertainty as to when the suspension will be lifted, accepting an offer from FUR would also go against the UEFA Executive Committee’s decision of 28 February 2022, which suspends all teams and clubs. representatives of Russia to participate in UEFA competitions. matches until further notice, if an association, whose teams are currently suspended from participating in any UEFA competition, could submit a bid for a tournament to take place on its territory.

Are more sanctions coming?

“The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on standby to convene further meetings to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and make further decisions as necessary.”