Russia announced, on Friday, that it would respond with similar measures taken by the United States against diplomats and Russian officials. Moscow has said it will expel US diplomats and impose sanctions on officials.

On Thursday, the United States announced the imposition of sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in response to what Washington describes as interference by the Kremlin in the US elections, a widespread cyberattack and other activities.

“We will respond to this step by taking similar measures. We will ask ten American diplomats in Russia to leave,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

He also indicated that the chief aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the field of foreign policy, Yuri Ushakov, had advised that US Ambassador John Sullivan leave for Washington for “serious consultations.”

Lavrov stated that Russia will publish, at a later time, a list of US officials who will be blacklisted.

US sanctions have expanded restrictions imposed on US banks that trade in Russian government debt. It also expelled 10 diplomats and imposed sanctions on 32 people accused of interfering in the US presidential elections that took place last year.

On Thursday, Biden described the sanctions as a “calculated and proportionate” response to Moscow’s actions, and said that Washington “is not looking to unleash a cycle of escalation and conflict.”

And last month, Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States to consult on future relations with Washington.

The move came after Biden said that Putin “will pay the price” for his supposed interference in the elections.