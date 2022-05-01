China refused to condemn Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, and criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow. The two countries have strengthened relations over the past years, including announcing the “Without Borders” partnership in February.

“We are focused on achieving the goal set by the two heads of state, to bring the bilateral trade volume to $200 billion by 2024,” Georgy Zinoviev, head of the first department for Asian affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Interfax news agency.

“Moreover, we believe that reaching this ambitious number sooner… is entirely possible,” he added.

With Russian trade affected by the sanctions, Zinoviev said time is needed to adjust, adding that China’s struggle with COVID-19 over the past weeks may also complicate efforts.

“Chinese companies are still interested in expanding their presence in Russia, which opens up additional opportunities for them given the departure of some Western companies,” Zinoviev said.

He added that Chinese companies should be wary of the risks of secondary sanctions if they help Russia avoid sanctions, noting, however, that cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is likely to see growth.

“It is clear that in the current situation many Chinese economic actors have to be careful, given the possibility of secondary sanctions,” Zinoviev said.

“I am convinced that we and our partners will be able to exploit the current situation for our common interests and unleash the potential for a significant increase in cooperation in all areas,” he added.