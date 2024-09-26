Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday (25) a change in the national nuclear doctrine to expand the type and origin of threats to which Russia could respond with nuclear weapons.

“Experts from the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Security Council and other entities have conducted a thorough analysis and assessed the need to correct our approaches to the possible use of nuclear weapons. Several specifications for the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons have been proposed,” the Kremlin chief said during a meeting of the country’s Security Council.

Putin stressed that “the category of states and military alliances against which nuclear deterrence is applied has been expanded, the list of military threats against which nuclear deterrence actions will be carried out in the same way.”

“We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State,” he announced, noting that this includes the use of conventional weapons by an enemy that “creates a critical threat to sovereignty,” which will be assessed by Moscow.

Putin stressed that the issue had already been agreed with the Belarusian side and, in particular, with his counterpart Alexandr Lukashenko.

One of the most notable changes announced by the Russian dictator is that, in the new wording of the document, “aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack against Russia.”

“The conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia are precisely defined. We will assess the possibility of obtaining precise information about the takeoff of aerospace strike vehicles and their crossing of our border,” he said, referring to tactical or strategic aircraft, cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles or other types of missiles.

“All amendments have been thoroughly considered and are proportionate to modern military threats and risks against Russia,” he said.

The Russian leader also justified that the use of nuclear weapons is an “extreme measure” to protect the country’s sovereignty.

“We have always taken an extremely responsible approach to these issues, knowing full well the colossal power of these weapons, we seek to strengthen the legal foundations of international global stability, to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and their components,” he said.

Russia admitted in June that it had already begun renewing its military and nuclear doctrines due to the deteriorating international situation, largely as a result of the West’s reaction to the war in Ukraine.

Changes are a “warning” to the West

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily news conference that Russia’s new nuclear doctrine is a “warning” against a possible attack on Russian territory with Western involvement, referring to NATO countries’ authorization for Ukraine to use long-range missiles.

“It is a warning that alerts us to the consequences if these countries participate in an attack against our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear,” he said.

As arguments for the change in doctrine, which replaces the one in force since 2020, he mentioned “the unprecedented confrontation provoked by the direct involvement of Western countries, including nuclear powers, in the conflict in Ukraine” and “the elements of tension that are accumulating on the borders”.

Peskov did not confirm whether the new doctrine would entail an increase in Russia’s strategic arsenal or an early nuclear test.