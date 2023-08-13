Starting Sunday, August 13, the list of vital drugs included additional forms of four medicines intended, among other things, for the treatment of children. This is reported website Government of Russia.

Now the list of vital drugs includes drugs: glecaprevir + pibrentasvir in the form of granules for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, dispersible tablets of sapropterin, which are prescribed for the treatment of phenylketonuria (a hereditary disease associated with a violation of amino acid metabolism – Ed.), tablets in a film-coated immunosuppressant pirfenidone and sublingual anesthetic tablets Prosidol.

At the moment, the list includes more than 800 items.

Earlier, on August 8, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that there was no shortage of anti-HIV drugs. As noted in the department, manufacturers are provided with the necessary raw materials and consumables, that is, in principle, a shortage is not expected.

On May 12, it was reported that 63 regions of Russia in 2022 allocated almost 4 billion rubles for additional purchases of medicines for patients with HIV. Such data are provided in the annual report of the Treatment Preparedness Coalition project.