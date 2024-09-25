Home policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pointed to the deterrent potential of his nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine and is now adapting the relevant documents. © Maxim Shemetov/Pool Reuters/AP

In the course of his war against Ukraine, Putin has often referred to Russia’s nuclear weapons. This was intended to deter Western nuclear powers from helping Ukraine – and is now being enshrined.

Moscow – According to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, nuclear power Russia is adapting its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons to the tense international situation. Russia’s list of military threats against which nuclear weapons can be used as a deterrent has been expanded, Putin said at a meeting of the National Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow.

The new doctrine increases the risk, especially for Western nuclear powers such as the USA and France, of becoming the target of a Russian counterattack should they, for example, support the nuclear-free Ukraine in an aggression against Russia.

Putin said, “I would like to draw your attention to something else: the updated version of the document proposes that aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear-weapon state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear-weapon state, should be considered a joint attack on the Russian Federation.” The Kremlin released a video of Putin’s speech at the beginning of the meeting of the Security Council body on nuclear deterrence.

In the course of his war, Putin had repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons and had also put the arsenal on high alert. Against the backdrop of the West’s arms deliveries to Ukraine, Russia has been discussing a change to its nuclear doctrine for some time. The possibility of a pre-emptive strike was also repeatedly discussed. So far, the doctrine only allows the use of nuclear weapons if there is a threat to Russia’s sovereignty. Putin stressed that Russia has always handled the issue of nuclear weapons responsibly. dpa