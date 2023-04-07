Three months is insufficient to make a forecast for the Russian economy, but the first part of the year has barely left the Kremlin room for the rest of 2023 if there is no change of course. The Russian Ministry of Finance has estimated its budgetary imbalance from January to March at 2.4 trillion rubles, about 27,000 million euros at the current devalued exchange rate and just over 82% of the deficit target forecast for 2023, about 2.9 trillion of rubles. Its costly invasion of Ukraine and the collapse of hydrocarbon revenues due to sanctions explain a widening hole, which Moscow hopes to plug with a new system of taxes on its oil companies.

“The clarification of the new mechanism and the gradual reduction of discounts on Ural barrel prices will contribute to the gradual recovery of tax revenues from the oil sector, especially in the second half of this year,” the Ministry of Finance has promised. Russian through a statement. According to his calculations, revenues from the sale of crude oil and gas, 1.6 trillion rubles, have sunk 45% compared to the first quarter of 2022, although then Moscow benefited from the premium that gas reached when many countries bid for it. this resource for fear of being left without supplies at the start of the war.

The sanctions on Russian crude were made to wait until this year. The European Union, the United States and other Western countries approved in December a cap of 60 dollars on the price of a barrel of Russian oil that is transported by sea, and this has forced the Russian oil companies to assume the extra costs of its transport, both with the recruiting ghost ships like paying for your insurance. This situation has been transferred to the market that the Ministry of Finance took as a reference to apply its taxes, the barrel of the Urals. This Russian index applies discounts of more than 20 dollars in its price with respect to Brent and, therefore, has reduced the taxation of the oil companies that feed the Kremlin’s war chests.

Moscow has weathered the storm by applying a new financial rule that allows the Central Bank of Russia to resort to reserves that have not been frozen, especially gold and yuan, to cover lost income from the sale of hydrocarbons these months. “This guarantees the stability of the budget system,” says the Ministry of Finance.

Moscow observes a green sprout in income other than hydrocarbons. These, which contributed four trillion rubles to their finances between January and March, fell by 4% compared to the same period of the previous year. “The dynamics in the receipt of these revenues and the financing of the expenses indicate a gradual normalization of the execution of the federal budget”, values ​​the Ministry of Finance.

The war unleashed against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has triggered government spending by 34% in the first quarter compared to the first three months of that year. However, the execution of this waste was concentrated in January and February, since in March spending barely increased by 4% compared to the same month in 2022. Moscow, which by law has codified as secret a large part of the budget items for the invasion, does not specify what that money was used for.

Ruble weakens to pre-war level

The sanctions and the general economic situation in the country are taking a toll on the ability to obtain other currencies, such as the dollar and the euro, whose prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks on the Russian market to reach the levels registered at the start of the war. . The euro is trading again above 90 rubles when last summer it was around 55 due to the mini playpen imposed by the central bank directed by Elvira Nabiúllina. “The market expected a weakening of the ruble exchange rate since the beginning of the year, but not at this speed. Its latest drop comes from an increase in oil prices and its exports by high seas, together with better confidence in international trade, ”says a market analysis by the Russian investment company Loko—Invest.

The firm points out that the ruble has lost its strength of last year as the foreign exchange surplus that it accumulated in the first months of the war disappeared thanks to the increase in the cost of raw materials. This, added to the departure of many foreign investors and “the demand for foreign currency by the wealthy population and those who have fled the country”, has triggered requests for euros and dollars. “The media is full of news about non-residents lining up to sell their businesses and withdraw their funds from the country. The process is extremely opaque, and in an illiquid currency market, this causes volatility in the exchange rate.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov played down the fluctuation of the ruble against currencies that have lost interest for a Kremlin oriented entirely towards its Chinese partner’s yuan. According to the senior official, Moscow will not intervene in the price of the Russian currency. “Whether due to increased imports or reduced export earnings, our course adheres to market principles and (the exchange rate) floats freely with changing external economic conditions,” Siluanov stressed.

