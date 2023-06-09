Russia | Ex-MP Joonas Köntä was supposed to go to Moscow as a diplomat – IS and MTV: Russia rejected the visa application

According to the information of IS and MTV, the work assignment of Joonas Köntä, Deputy Member of Parliament of the Center, at the Embassy of Finland in Moscow has been cancelled. According to the department head of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is “nothing new to report” about Russia’s countermeasures.

Russia has rejected the former member of parliament from the center Joonas Köntän visa application, they say Evening News and MTV.

According to the media, Köntä’s assignment to the embassy in Moscow, who is returning to diplomatic duties, has been cancelled.

HS reached Köntä, who did not want to confirm or comment on the matter.

Könttä worked as a diplomat before he was elected as an MP for the center in 2019. He was relegated to deputy MP in the spring parliamentary elections.

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Könttä works as a responsible official in the political affairs team of the Russian unit of the ministry.

Könttä told on May Day on his blogthat the Moscow command should start at the beginning of June, if “things proceed as planned”.

In the last parliamentary term, Könttä sat, among other things, on the defense committee.

HS was reached by the department head of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marja Liivalanwho did not want to comment on Köntä’s visa issue.

“It is the right of each country to grant or deny visas, it does happen,” Liivala tells HS.

On Tuesday, Finland expelled nine Russian diplomats who, according to the protection police, were working on intelligence missions. The scope and publicity of the deportations was historic.

Russia is told to respond to deportations in a “compatible manner”.

“There is nothing new to report,” Liivala commented on Russia’s countermeasures and the atmosphere after the deportations.

So nothing has changed?

“There is nothing that can answer that question.”

Liivala does not comment on how typical it is for Finnish diplomats to be denied visas in Russia.