Russia | Even the Russians wonder about the Duma member’s demand to change the name of the Gulf of Finland

According to St. Petersburg MP Oleg Nilov, Finland is “at the forefront of open Nazism”.

Russian MP Oleg Nilovin last week’s initiative to change the name of the Gulf of Finland (Finski zaliv in Russian) does not seem to be gaining unqualified support in the Russian media.

Nilov, a member of parliament from St. Petersburg, of the Just Russia – Patriots for the Truth party presented the lower house on its own TV channel changing the name of the sea area due to Finland’s hostile policy.

“I think it is necessary to pay attention to the provocations of Finland, which was previously neutral and received the justification for its existence from Russia,” Nilov said, referring to the concern of St. Petersburg residents after the border between Finland and Russia was closed to passenger traffic. “Finland is at the forefront of Russian hostility, open Nazism and open Banderasism.”

By “Banderism” Nilov was referring to Ukrainian nationalism. He especially put the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament in his line of fire Jussi Halla-ahon (ps), which “incites the killing of Russians” and has “even on the basis of Finnish legislation, been held responsible several times for inciting hatred between ethnic groups and religions”.

Nilov was apparently referring to Halla-aho’s publication in January to take a standaccording to which war is won by killing enemy soldiers, so creating an image of the enemy is necessary in Ukraine.

Nilov said he supports naming the Gulf of Finland the Russian Nevanlahti. As an alternative, he also considered the Gulf of Kronstadt, by which name the Gulf of Finland was known in Russia Peter the Great on the basis of the decree issued in the years 1723–1793 before the establishment of the name Suomenlahti.

St. Petersburg news site Fontanka according to 16th-century Russian maps, the gulf appears under the Latin name Golfo de Livonia, i.e. Gulf of Livonia, and later also under the name Golfo Moscovitico.

During the rule of Novgorod, the wig of the bay was also known as Kotlininjärvi, based on the German name of Retusaari.

Nilov’s presentation was widely reported in Russia, but the representative’s ideas have also aroused justified opposition in recent days.

Widespread Moscow Komsomolets -magazine commentator Kirill Ivanov amazes Nilov’s view of the miserable state of Finnish-Russian relations. Ivanov reminds that Finland and Russia have taken up arms on four occasions: in the Finnish civil war and its aftermath in 1918–1919, in the tribal wars and especially in the uprising of the Eastern Karelia in 1921–1922, in the winter war of 1939–1940 and in the continuation war of 1941–1944.

“Soviet Russia or the Soviet Union did not go to war with any other country as much and as often,” Ivanov writes. “Despite this, the name of the Gulf of Finland was not changed, but instead one of the ‘brotherly republics’ was named Finnish.”

Ivanov refers to the Karelian-Finnish Socialist Soviet Republic, which was considered the 16th member state of the Soviet Union between 1940 and 1956. The author reminds that the general secretary hated by Russian patriots for handing over Crimea to Ukraine Nikita Khrushchev after all, deprived Soviet Karelia of this status and name.

“Otherwise, Russia could currently have one less national republic, and Finland could be one and a half times its current size.”

Ivanov’s according to the review, renaming geographical places for political reasons has not been very common in Russia either, with the exception of a few islands and mountain peaks. Ivanov comes up with only one example of water systems: Catherine the Great named the Zajyk River, which flows from Russia through Kazakhstan to the Caspian Sea, as the Ural River in 1775 after getting angry at the rebellion of the local Cossacks.

“It should be noted that at that time the Ural flowed entirely within the territory of one state, the Russian Empire,” Ivanov reminds and guesses that Nilov’s ideas will not receive unreserved support on all shores of the Gulf of Finland.

Weekly Argumenty nedelin commentator Igor Gluhovsky is on the same lines as Ivanov.

“Patriotism is stronger all the time and takes anyone with it, not just Nilov”, Gluhovski writes. “Or Oleg Nilov considers the most important task of a member of parliament to be keeping the voters in a constant state of confusion.”

Russian representative Nilov is not the first member of parliament tired of naming Finnish coastal waters.

A group of five basic Finnish MPs already did in September 2010 budget initiativeso that an allocation of 500,000 euros for the year 2011 would be allocated to the working group preparing to change the name of the Baltic Sea.

The first signatory of the initiative Pertti “Veltto” Virtanen justified the proposal by writing that “the name is a sad relic and a memory from the times of historical power politics”, in other words, a Swedish invention. According to Virtanen, the Estonian coastal sea and the Sami old vald mer show some kind of self-esteem.

