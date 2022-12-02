Russia | “Even more influential than politicians” Alla Pugačova condemned the war – This is how the Russians assessed the consequences

In Russia, the most famous opponent of the war is the singer Alla Pugačova, who is considered even more influential than politicians. In September, he went against his usual stance on politics and publicly spoke out against the war.

Moscow

Finns know at least the president from Russia Vladimir Putina singer who came in as a good second Below is Pugachova.

In Russia, Pugačova, 73, enjoys a special status. She is compared to Britain’s late monarch, the Queen to Elizabethwhich has seen many changes of government and administrations.

When talking about Pugacheva, the old saying is often repeated: Who really is Leonid Brezhnev [Neuvostoliiton kommunistipuolueen pääsihteeri]? A minor political factor in Pugacheva’s era.

Pugacheva’s life story Alexei Belyakov by the singer has managed to influence the political elite both in the Soviet era and in modern Russia, often without saying a word.

Public in the couple, many people trust Pugačova, who sneered from another era, more than politicians. Pugačova is a folk artist awarded with the highest title.

Music critic of Moskovski komsomolets magazine Ilya Legostaev describes Pugacheva’s influence by drawing an equal sign between Pugacheva and Russia.

“For many people in Russia, he is Russia. She is a kind of mother of the country of her birth,” Legostajev commented by phone to HS.

Pugacheva has hardly commented publicly on politics in his career, but this fall he made an exception.

On September 18, the singer published a petition addressed to the Russian Ministry of Justice on his Instagram, in which he criticized the war and the Russian regime and asked to name himself an “agent of a foreign power”.

“I am asking you to take me into the ranks of foreign agents of my beloved country, because I am in solidarity with my husband – an honest, decent and sincere person who is a true patriot of Russia. He wishes for the prosperity of his native land, a peaceful life, freedom of speech and an end to the killing of our men for imaginary goals, which makes our country an outcast and life difficult for our citizens.”

A couple of days earlier, the Russian Ministry of Justice had booked Pugacheva’s husband, a comedian Maxim Galkin as an agent of a foreign power. Galkin has repeatedly said that he opposes Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

The Russian administration has condemned Galkin’s outbursts, including the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mouth, but the state leadership has not commented on Pugačova’s Instagram update. Likewise, Pugačova’s wish to register agents of foreign powers has been ignored.

In October, Alla Pugačova thanked her “multi-million army of supporters” on Instagram for the support, love and ability to distinguish truth from lies:

Pugacheva the statement is estimated to have reached millions of Russians through traditional or social media.

In Moscow, it was noticed, among other things, by the fact that many young townspeople brought up Pugachova on their own initiative in street interviews on various topics.

“Honestly speaking, I didn’t really like Alla Pugačova. He has beautiful songs, but for me he has represented a person who appears on television on Pervyi kanal channel in the New Year. I was very pleasantly surprised when he spoke openly, despite the power he has in the information field,” said the twenty-something who graduated with a master’s degree in Chinese politics Katja for HS in September.

“Unfortunately, there are few such people. If they act like this, they will have to leave Russia and cannot stay here,” he continued.

Immediately after the attack, Pugacheva left for Israel. He has emphasized that it is not about emigration, but about vacation and care.

At the end of August, Pugacheva returned to Moscow, where she was seen as the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev at a memorial service in early September. Since then, based on her Instagram updates, Pugačova has been in Tel Aviv again.

in Russia The register of agents of a foreign power, i.e. those who criticize the administration in various ways, has swelled after the Russian invasion, but why hasn’t Pugacheva been put there?

Associate Professor of History at Wesleyan University in the United States Victoria Smolkin wrote In Medusathat the Russian administration’s actions against Pugacheva would actually make citizens question the entire administration.

He considers Pugačova’s appeal absurd.

“Pugacheva is such an inseparable part of Soviet and Russian society that if the current administration were to position her as a ‘foreigner’, it would raise a dangerous question in the minds of millions of people who lived alongside Pugacheva: Is it actually Putin’s a regime that has become a foreign, foreign element?”

Alla Pugačova’s latest Instagram update in mid-November is about her and her husband’s 21st anniversary together:

War has divided Russian society. There are many opponents, but there are still supporters of the president’s decisions and actions, even if they are recent research according to more than half of Russians hope for peace negotiations with Ukraine.

How has Alla Pugacheva’s anti-war declaration affected Russian citizens?

Publicly, no other Russian of a similar level has followed his example. The reception in Russia has been mixed. Pugačova has received a lot of support, but also insults and slights.

Despite the great attention, the concrete effects have so far remained minor. The war continues, the protests have been suppressed. But the silent opposition to the war must have grown.

Music critic Legostayev thinks that Pugacheva has succeeded in capturing the feeling of the anti-war crowd that everything is not quite right.

“Many Russians have had their suspicions confirmed. There are relatively many people in Russia who condemn the military operation and support peace. Alla Borisovna’s position has strengthened the viewpoints of these Russians, and naturally the support of such a media face has inspired many.”