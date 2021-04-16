The Russian Sputnik V vaccine can protect well against coronavirus and animals, said Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center. It is reported by RIA News…

However, the vaccination issue currently faces other priorities. “I am more than sure that Sputnik V will also protect animals, and it’s good, but first we still need to vaccinate people,” said Gunzburg.

The specialist also emphasized that animals should be vaccinated not only to protect them, but also to stop the circulation of the virus between them and humans. Gunzburg added that Sputnik V was tested on animals in the center of Gamaleya, so it is safe to say that the vaccine is effective.

In March, Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals. The drug was named “Karnivak-Kov”. It was developed by the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal Center for Animal Health” (FGBI ARRIAH), subordinate to the Rosselkhoznadzor.