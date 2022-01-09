Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Tatyana Solomatina in an interview with “Evening Moscow” assessed the effectiveness of the introduction of fines in Russia for wearing cloth masks.

In her opinion, there is no need to impose fines for the use of such masks, but they must meet certain standards and protect against infections, including coronavirus.

The specialist recalled that the mask should not let the droplets of saliva released when a person speaks or coughs. “And if a cloth mask allows these particles to pass through, you shouldn’t wear it. It should have a minimum of layers. On the other hand, if it is too dense, it will be difficult to breathe, ”Solomatina said. In her opinion, for a more effective non-proliferation of coronavirus, it is better to use specialized masks, since they protect against saliva penetration.

The interlocutor of the publication added that the point of wearing masks is to protect people around from infection, therefore, the bandage must meet certain standards.

Earlier in Romania, wearing an ordinary non-medical cloth mask was equated with its absence and it was decided to punish citizens for this with a fine of up to $ 570. Police and gendarmes will monitor compliance with safety standards.