From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine. © Libkos/AP/dpa

Artillery battles intensified in Zaporizhia in southern Ukraine. Now Russia wants to evacuate dozens of settlements on the front line.

FRANKFURT – Russian authorities in Moscow-occupied Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region have announced “voluntary evacuations” of 18 settlements near the southern front line. They want to remove about 70,000 people from the front and resettle deeper in the Ukrainian region, the Russian agency Tass reported, citing authorities. Moscow-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitskyj blamed the Ukrainian army for this, according to the Interfax agency. They have intensified the artillery fire in the last few days.

Details will follow shortly…