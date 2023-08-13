Russia has evacuated more than 2,000 people from flooding areas in the far east of the country, emergency service officials said Sunday, after tropical cyclone Khanun dumped heavy rains.

“More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Telegram.

The ministry stated that about 5,000 buildings were flooded in the Primorye region bordering China and North Korea.

Rescue workers have set up 13 temporary shelters in the area, according to the ministry.

The official Russian agency, “Tass”, stated that the floods in the city of Ussuriysk were the worst in a decade.

Typhoon Khanun hit Japan earlier this week before heading towards the Korean Peninsula.