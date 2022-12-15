Russia | Europol announced that it had arrested the money laundering suspect in the Magnitski case

Europol and Spain say they have arrested a Russian citizen who is connected to a 219 million euro tax fraud. Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died under unclear circumstances in 2009 after investigating the fraud in question.

Spain and Europol announced on Wednesday that they had arrested a person as part of an investigation into a gang suspected of money laundering.

The arrest is related to the 219 million euro corruption case known as the “Magnitsky case” in Russia. The name will come From Sergei Magnitskywho had investigated the corruption of the Russian authorities, a Russian lawyer who died under unclear circumstances in 2009.

According to the Spanish police, the arrested person is a woman. The name of this one has not been made public. Spain says it plans to seize three properties, two fancy cars and nineteen bank accounts linked to the suspect.

They tell about the arrest Europol and Reuters news agency.

Europol according to the woman was arrested in the Canary Islands as part of the investigation of a criminal gang. According to it, a total of 75 properties have been seized so far across Spain. The total value of the properties is 25 million euros.

Europol says that the investigation identified a number of Russian individuals with little or no connection to Spain, as well as companies with no real economic activity.

“Laundered money was sent to purchase real estate either to the bank accounts of these Russian citizens residing in Spain or to Spanish real estate agencies with strong ties to the Russian community who would buy real estate on behalf of the alleged clients,” Europol said.

Russian Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who investigated the corruption and abuses of the authorities, died in pretrial detention in Russia in 2009, an American-born British businessman by Bill Browder along with being tortured. Magnitsky was Browder’s lawyer.

Magnitsky clarified the involvement of Russian officials in the tax fraud of 219 million euros in question, when the authorities began to accuse Magnitsky himself of tax fraud. After his death, Magnitsky was convicted of tax evasion.

As a result of the case, in 2012 the United States enacted the “Magnitsky Act”, under which its authorities can prevent persons connected to the death of Sergei Magnitsky from entering the United States and from using the country’s banking system.

Two years ago, the EU’s foreign ministers also approved a new sanctions mechanismwith which the EU can impose sanctions against individuals who commit human rights violations.

