Russia European Court of Human Rights urges Russia to release Navalnyi, EIT says Navalnyi’s life in danger in prison

European the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) is urging the Russian government to release the imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin.

According to the court, Navalny’s life is in danger in prison.

The Human Rights Court announced its decision on Wednesday on its website in a statement published by, among others, the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights has also been published in Navalny website. According to the statement, the human rights court ruled on Tuesday that it would immediately ask the Russian government to release Navalny.

Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Tchitsenko called the Human Rights Court’s request for unprecedented interference in the activities of the Russian courts.

Tchitchenko said the human rights court’s request is impossible to fulfill because there are no grounds for it under Russian law.

Navalnyi was sentenced in early February in Moscow to two years and eight months in prison. In the trial, the old conditional fraud conviction of December 2014 was made unconditional. It’s so called Yves Rocher story.

Navalnyin getting a contingent of three and a half years of his sentence was reduced istumansa grounded for ten months as a result of prison time was shortened.

As early as autumn 2017, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the original verdict against Navalny was wrong. The Russian Supreme Court refused to change the verdict.