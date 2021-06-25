The European Council “will explore the formats and conditionalities of the dialogue with Russia”. The conclusions of the leaders, released late at night, report it. The European Council “reiterates the opening of the European Union to selective interaction with Russia in the fields of interest of the European Union. It invites the Commission and the High Representative to develop concrete options, including conditionalities and levers in this regard, looking at their assessment by the Council, on issues such as climate and environment, health, as well as on selected foreign and security policy issues and multilateral issues, such as the nuclear deal with Iran, Libya and Syria “.



