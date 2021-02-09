Russia EU foreign policy chief Borrell proposes new sanctions on Russia, Russia laughed at Borrell’s “emotional speech”

More than 70 MEPs have called for Josep Borrell to resign over last week’s visit to Moscow. Speaking to MEPs on Tuesday, Russia said Russia was not interested in a constructive relationship with the EU.

EU High Representative for External Relations Josep Borrell has been crucified over his criticized trip to Russia last week. Dozens of MEPs have called for Borrell to resign. Borrell has defended himself in his Sunday release in a blog post, and speaking to MEPs on Tuesday afternoon, he proposed new sanctions on Russia.

Borrell himself said on Tuesday that EU-Russia relations are at a standstill and that Russia has not shown a willingness to engage in dialogue with the EU.

“They are ruthless,” Borrell told Euro MPs from Russia, according to news agency Reuters.

Russian the administration, according to Borrell, is on its way to authoritarianism and sees liberal democracy as a threat to itself. There is no interest in a constructive relationship with Russia if human rights are involved, Borrell said.

The next step in EU policy towards Russia could be the new sanctions that Borrell said he intended to propose.

President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed his support for Borrell in a press release. Michel said the EU could not be intimidated and that Russia’s behavior during Borrell’s visit was aggressive.

In Russia Borrell’s speech was responded to gradually.

Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Parliament, the Upper House of the Duma Vladimir Jabarov told Russian television that Borrell ‘s speech should be seen as an emotional speech stemming from the EU’ s economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

“For some reason, the EU imagines it can interfere in our internal affairs,” Reuters news agency quotes Jabarov as saying.

Jabarov announced that the EU will still want to work with Russia to overcome its own economic difficulties.

Russia’s state communication is aimed primarily at the Russians themselves, not at Borrell or EU citizens.

Already 73 MEPs have called for Borrell’s resignation after last week’s trip to Moscow. Of the Finnish MEPs, the Estonian representative of the center-right Riho Terrasin has signed the initiative Petri Sarvamaa (kok).

The resignation has been published Politico.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gave Borrell its full support, he said Politico on Monday. Von der Leyen says EU allowed Borrell to send “strong message” to opposition politician in Moscow Alexei Navalnyin treatment.

Borrellin treatment in Moscow can be described as a public trap.

During the visit, Russia expelled three EU diplomats. Russia justified the deportations on the grounds that the Swedish, German and Polish diplomats in question had taken part in opposition protests. Borrell was not told about the deportations, but found out about them through social media.

Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin at a joint news conference, Borrell erred in criticizing the United States and praising Russia’s achievements in developing a coronavirus vaccine. Nor did Borrell respond to the same extent when Lavrov described the EU as an “unreliable partner”.

Russia’s long-term goal is to wedge into EU-US relations, so for Sergei Lavrov, the press conference went well. Speaking to MEPs, Borrell admitted that this is exactly what the Russian administration is chasing: they want to drive us apart, he said.

Before during his trip, Borrell stressed the importance of a conversational connection. He also said on Tuesday that open confrontation should be avoided. The trip was already headwind before the adversity in Moscow, and was particularly opposed by the Baltic Euro representatives. Borrell defended the trip in advance in a publication published in Helsingin Sanomat, among others in the opinion paper.

“We need to have a direct discussion with Russia about the state of our relations. Diplomacy is essential when things are bad, ”Borrell wrote.

On Monday Germany, Sweden and Poland responded to Russian diplomatic expulsions by reciprocally expelling one Russian diplomat each. Russia rushed to blame the deportations as “unfriendly”.

In his speech on Tuesday, Borrell promised to use his prestige to push for new sanctions. The EU Observer says Borrell said progress would be made by the next EU foreign ministers’ meeting. The meeting will take place on 22 February.

Tuesday Alexei Navalny’s two employees also attended a video meeting with representatives of EU countries, Britain, the United States and Ukraine about the situation in Navalny and possible sanctions, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters.

Spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Marija Zaharova condemned the video meeting as a means for the Navalnyi organization to adopt regulations on how to disrupt Russian politics. Speaking to the news agency Ria, Zaharova called employees of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation “influential agents” acting on behalf of the military alliance NATO.