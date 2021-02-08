Russia EU foreign policy chief Borrell cramped on his visit to Moscow – Estonian mayor demands Borrell’s resignation

The Estonian mayor even demands Borrell’s resignation. Borrell defends his Friday visit on his blog.

European the leading figure in the Union’s foreign policy Josep Borrell has been so cramped about his controversial visit to Moscow last Friday that he defends it broadly in his blog post.

“I went to Moscow to test the principles through principles-based diplomacy to see if the Russian government would be interested in talking about disagreements and reversing the negative trend in our relations,” High Representative Borrell writes in a text released Sunday night.

“[Moskovassa] the reception I received gives a clear understanding of the other, ”writes the Spanish Borrell.

A visit the time was shortly after the opposition leader returned to Russia Alexei Navalnyi had received a severe prison sentence. The Navalni trial has been characterized mainly as a show trial.

In his blog, Borrell emphasizes that his conversations in Moscow at times went in a very tense mood as he demanded the immediate release of Navalny.

Borrell’s defensive stance stems from the criticism of the High Representative’s trip to Russia in many EU countries. already in advance.

The critical members were, above all, the Baltic countries and Poland. They warned Borrell of the consequences of the visit, and the warnings seemed to come true.

Last Friday the visit was embarrassing for Borrell and the EU. Borrell’s road was, so to speak, mined.

During the visit, Russia expelled three EU diplomats. Russia justified the deportations on the grounds that the Swedish, German and Polish diplomats in question had taken part in opposition protests.

Borrell learned about the deportations through social media.

Also Borrell at least the press conference went wrong. A reporter for the Russian propaganda channel Sputnik surprised him with a question about Cuba, in response to which Borrell erred in criticizing the United States.

This was guaranteed to be a pleasant hearing for the Russian Foreign Minister standing next to him Sergei Lavroville. Russia paints the United States as its number one enemy and is happy to see the ranks of the West crack.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference in Moscow on Friday.­

Borrell also did not respond to the same extent when Lavrov described the EU as an “unreliable partner”.

The High Representative even praised Russia’s efforts to develop a coronary vaccine.

“The aggressive press conference and the expulsion of three EU diplomats during my visit show that the Russian authorities did not want to seize the opportunity for a more constructive dialogue with the EU,” Borrell writes in his blog.

Ex-post the explanations do not satisfy everyone. Estonian euro representative Riho Terras is On Twitter called Borrell’s visit “humiliating” and “a mock skill.”

Terras, who has risen from the ranks of the Estonian center-right Isänmaa party, is demanding that the High Representative resign.