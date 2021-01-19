Russia EU action will not free Navalny but can influence Russian policy in the long run, says researcher

The EU will not free opposition politician Alexei Navalny, but its actions will help keep Russian civil society alive, says Jussi Lassila, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

Russia does what amuses and Finland, along with many other EU countries, only has to marvel at the actions of its eastern neighbor.

It has been influenced when Russia on Sunday arrested an opposition politician who returned from Germany. Alexei Navalnyin and on Monday imprisoned him for 30 days in an expedited trial in Moscow.

A number of EU leaders, as well as the United States, have condemned Navalny’s arrest and demanded his release, but will the harsh talks have an impact on Russia?

Senior Research Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassilan considers that the European Union now has a good place to glorify its foreign policy power, which has not been very visible.

“Russia has relied on the fact that the EU is not capable of anything. No individual action will lead to the liberation of Navalny, but the determined demonstration and defense of the rule of law will affect Kremlin policy in the long run, ”Lassila estimates.

“The EU can miss its opportunity if it naively begins to imagine that Russia could move to liberal democracy in one fell swoop. These are civil rights to which Russia is also committed, but which it does not respect. In them, the EU can be an influential and strong user of soft power. “

Navalnyista Lassila has a long-standing theme in EU-Russia relations. More broadly, it is about the development of the rule of law and democracy in Russia, even though Russia wants to turn its attention to one person – Navalny.

Lassila fears that over time, the situation will seem to normalize and the West’s interest in the development of democracy and the rule of law in Russia will wane.

“This is certainly the Kremlin’s keen wish.”

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell promised in Brussels on Tuesday that the EU would stand in support of Navalny and would not accept the politicization of the Russian judiciary.

The EU’s range of instruments grew in December with the adoption by the Union’s foreign ministers of a new “Magnitsky” sanctions mechanism, which allows the EU to impose sanctions on individuals who commit human rights abuses around the world.

Among other things, the mechanism can freeze the funds of perpetrators of human rights violations and impose travel bans. In the past, EU sanctions policy has been limited to geographical areas and travel bans on individuals have been a matter for Member States.

German chairman of the EU Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister on Tuesday called on the EU to expand its sanctions on Russia and said the use of the new tool should not be hesitated if necessary.

European Union already imposed sanctions on Russia against six people because of Navalny’s poisoning, but they did not prevent Russia from arresting and imprisoning Navalny.

More generally, the effectiveness of EU sanctions has raised doubts. Navalnyi himself said in November that EU sanctions did not go to the right address.

According to Lassila, the quality of the sanctions is not the main thing, but the signal they send to Russia: Russia has to pay a heavy price for the unjustified detention of Navalny. Lassila does not believe the allegations that sanctions do not work at all.

The situation was second in 2014–2017, when Putin enjoyed wider support and anti-Western patriotic charms prevailed in the country.

“There is a growing demand for the desire of citizens to choose their own decision-makers. The Kremlin’s attempt to show the culprit in the West is biting worse and worse. ”

In 2014, Russia occupied Crimea from Ukraine and annexed it, as a result of which the EU imposed economic sanctions on Russia. The majority of Russians accepted the conquest of Crimea.

Belarus just lost the World Hockey Championships due to the oppression of the opposition, but Lassila thinks that boycotting the European Football Championships in St. Petersburg next summer, for example, is not yet topical.

“The organization of sports competitions in Russia should be questioned if large-scale arrests of citizens begin in the country, as in Belarus.”

The public debate has also sparked the tipping over of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to influence Russia. The gas pipeline runs from Russia to Germany. Lassila estimates that the gas pipeline will only be damaged in an extreme situation.

“The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would emerge with other economic sanctions at the latest if Navalnyi lost his life in uncertain circumstances.”

EU countries Monday’s outputs are already a welcome sign of the EU’s policy towards Russia. They are reminiscent of the democratic values ​​that the EU upholds, and that they also apply to Russia: in Russia, too, people have the right to participate in politics.

Russia has stalled criticism from EU countries by reiterating that Navalny is an internal Russian issue. The EU should not be lulled into the idea that Russia’s behavior could be changed by external action, Lassila points out. On the other hand, there is no other way.

“Without external constraints, the development and operating conditions of the Russian opposition and civil society would be even more hopeless.”