Moscow expressed hope for the resumption of flights between Russian cities and Egyptian resorts in the coming months. This was announced on Monday, May 3, by the Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko.

He explained that it is important for aviation and security authorities to complete checks before resuming flights.

“Guided by the instructions of the presidents of the Russian Federation and Egypt, the aviation authorities and security agencies are already working on this issue. We hope that air traffic will be restored in the coming months, ”the diplomat said during a press conference in Hurghada.

According to him, the airports of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh have significantly increased security measures. At the same time, as Borisenko stressed, it is important to take into account the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, which in Egypt can be described as stable: workers in the tourism sector received at least one component of the vaccine.

Nevertheless, the ambassador pointed out that the epidemiological situation may be unpredictable, therefore the decision to resume air traffic will be made, among other things, based on the situation with COVID-19.

“But we hope that soon Russian planes will be able to fly to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. Russian citizens are looking forward to this opportunity, the moment when they can enjoy the beautiful Egyptian sun and the Red Sea, ”Borisenko said.

On April 23, the Russian headquarters reported that the decision on the number of flights from Russia to Egyptian resorts would be announced in the second half of May.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed on the full resumption of flights between the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh and the Russian Federation. At the same time, the exact date of the resumption of charter flights between Russia and the Egyptian resorts was not named.

In November 2015, flights to Egyptian resorts were banned after a Russian plane exploded in the skies over the Sinai Peninsula. On it, travelers returned from a vacation in Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, all 224 people on board became victims of the disaster.

Air traffic between Russia and Egypt resumed in 2018, but flights were only carried out to Cairo. Due to the pandemic, flights were interrupted, but in the fall of last year, flights from Moscow to Cairo resumed again.