Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “concern” yesterday over the number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

Putin said during his reception of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is visiting Moscow: “We are concerned above all about civilian casualties. We are doing everything to support Palestine and the Palestinian people.”

The Russian President pointed out that the only way to establish sustainable and reliable peace in the region lies in implementing all international resolutions and establishing a fully-fledged Palestinian state.

Abbas expressed his happiness to meet Putin again as a friend of the Palestinian people, according to what was reported by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Abbas reiterated the Palestinian position calling for an immediate and urgent ceasefire, the need for a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, an end to the ongoing attacks in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the dangerous incursions into Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, an end to the strangulation of the Palestinian economy, and the release of Palestinian clearance funds.

He also expressed his great appreciation for Russia’s efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation under the banner of the PLO, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

The talks between Abbas and Putin come in the wake of a weekend strike on a school in Gaza that killed at least 93 people, including 11 children, according to the enclave’s civil defense.

As part of efforts to resume the Gaza truce negotiations, the Axios news website reported, citing an informed source, that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken began a tour of the Middle East yesterday, amid escalating tensions in the region, and in preparation for a round of talks scheduled for tomorrow. The website said that Blinken is scheduled to visit Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, noting that these “plans are not final.”

According to a Palestinian source for Al-Ittihad, Hamas in the Gaza Strip has resorted to using the Israeli hostages card to pressure the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make concessions in the next round of truce talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, tomorrow, with the participation of an Israeli delegation and representatives from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

For his part, the Israeli army spokesman said that Hamas published a written message claiming that in two separate incidents, one hostage was killed and two others were injured by its activists, stressing that the Israeli army does not have any intelligence support that would allow it to refute or confirm Hamas’s allegations.

Meanwhile, about three thousand Israelis, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound yesterday, sparking Palestinian, Arab and international condemnations.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt and the United States expressed their rejection of the incursion, warning of its repercussions on the expected resumption of the ceasefire negotiations scheduled for tomorrow.