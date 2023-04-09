Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

For Russia, the Ukraine war continues to be more difficult than hoped. Now a new special unit is supposed to direct it – but experts consider that to be a fallacy.

According to several reports, the Russian armed forces are forming new special units in the Ukraine war. Among others, a Ukrainian reserve officer published a copy of a document that mentions “Sturm Z” units. These are to be deployed along the most important front lines within Ukraine.

In a series of tweets the Ukrainian explained that the document describes “the goals, organization and logistical requirements” of the planned units. While the claims have not yet been independently verified, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has endorsed the document’s authenticity. The dossier was obtained and published by a “reliable” Ukrainian officer, one said report from Thursday (6 April).

The Sturm-Z units are described as “independent, joint, tactical units” intended to be formed “for immediate operational deployment in the conduct of particularly complex combat missions.” The companies are also to “carry out combat operations in a city or in areas with difficult geographical conditions” and “capture important objects such as fortresses, command posts, communication centers, buildings and structures,” the Ukrainian reserve officer said on Twitter.

Competition for the Wagner Group? Putin’s new special unit is allowed to rummage through prisons

It is possible that the new troops are intended to at least partially replace the Wagner group’s mercenaries – for some time now, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been said to be falling more and more out of favor in the Kremlin. In contrast to the Wagner group, the Sturm-Z units are made up of soldiers from the Russian 8th Guards and fighters from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, according to the report.

The training for the new units usually lasts 10 to 15 days and is completed in three different phases, it said. According to the Ukrainian reserve officer, the units will also include recruited Russian prisoners – a strategy that the Wagner group had also been pursuing for months. Particularly explosive: Prigozhin has now been banned from recruiting prisoners.

According to the ISW, it is “unclear” how the Sturm-Z units will fit into the current Russian command structure. The think tank predicted the troops are likely to be deployed along front lines near the city of Donetsk, where Russian offensives have been “largely unsuccessful”.

Difficulties in the Donetsk region: Even “Sturm Z” should not “provide an offensive advantage”

“The Russian military leadership will likely seek to create ‘Sturm-Z’ companies and attach them to already engaged elements to reinforce minor tactical successes and encourage further offensive operations and successes,” the ISW assessment reads. However, due to “the already poor quality and morale” of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, it is unlikely that the special forces will “provide a significant offensive advantage”.

Last week, British intelligence expressed suspicions that Moscow could be preparing to recruit another 400,000 troops for the invasion of the neighboring country. But even Vladimir Putin’s seemingly unlimited troop reservoir is likely to be exhausted at some point. (nak)