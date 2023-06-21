Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in contact with reporters, that the United Nations had to admit that “unfortunately, they did not succeed in exerting the necessary influence on the countries of the West collectively to fulfill the provisions for Russia in the agreement.”

He was referring to Russia’s list of demands, which include the removal of what Moscow describes as obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizer shipments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia was considering withdrawing from the grain deal, which also allows for the export of ammonia, but that did not happen.

A United Nations spokesman said on Tuesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had called for the acceleration of grain shipments from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea under the grain deal, in which Russia threatens to withdraw from the pact next month.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grains Initiative with Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to help address a global food crisis exacerbated by the war and the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Russia used to export up to 2.5 million tons of ammonia annually through the port of Pivdenye. But the pipeline was closed due to the war, and Moscow this month accused Ukrainian forces of blowing up part of the pipeline.

Restarting the pipeline was one of several demands Russia has made in talks to extend the grain deal. Last month, Moscow began stopping ships heading to the port of Bevdenye under the agreement until the ammonia pipeline is restarted.

To persuade Russia to agree to the initiative, a three-year deal was struck in July 2022 in which the United Nations agreed to help Moscow overcome any obstacles to its food and fertilizer shipments.