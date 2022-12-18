Video footage released by Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, showed workers installing what appeared to be transparent panels on wire over dozens of concrete cylinders about 5 meters high.

“For the time being, it will protect against shrapnel and explosive devices dropped by drones. But later it will be necessary,” Rogov said.

The fighting over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant during 10 months of conflict has raised fears of a Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster.

And Kyiv and Moscow exchanged accusations of the reckless bombing of the plant, which includes 6 reactors, all of which are suspended.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia continues to communicate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is trying to mediate the designation of a demilitarized zone around the power plant.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, told the Tass news agency: “It may be too early to say that we are close to reaching an agreement. I will not predict when the negotiation process will be completed.”

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant