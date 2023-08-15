Home page politics

Russia is equipping its nuclear submarines with Zirkon-type hypersonic missiles. The modern weapon could cause problems for Ukraine in the war.

According to the largest Russian shipbuilder, Russia is equipping its new nuclear submarines Zirkon hypersonic missiles. Zircon missiles are considered an extremely modern weapon of war from Russia and represent “a nightmare” from the point of view of Western military strategists. When used in Ukraine war they would be difficult to stop even by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses.

New challenge in the Ukraine war: Russia equips submarines with hypersonic missiles

“The multipurpose nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M project will […] equipped with the Zircon missile system as standard,” Alexei Rakhmanov, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said in an interview with the state news agency RIA on Monday. “Work in this direction is already underway,” said the chairman. The new development could also have an impact on the Ukraine war and pose a new challenge to Kiev.

The new sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles are primarily used for anti-ship combat and have a range of up to 900 kilometers. They can move at several times the speed of sound. Due to this extremely high speed – according to Russian information it can accelerate to up to 8,000 to 9,000 kilometers per hour – it is practically unstoppable by the air defense. Also not from those who the Ukraine has in use. had in the past In the war against Ukraine, Russia has occasionally used other hypersonic missiles, such as the Kinzhal type.

Russia’s Zircon hypersonic missiles in the Ukraine war: “Virtually unstoppable” by anti-aircraft defense

According to Rachmanov, not only submarines, but all new ships and ships under construction are to be equipped with hypersonic missiles in the future – also in addition to the possible use in the Ukraine war. “Arming serial frigates with this complex is carried out according to the plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense during their construction and operation,” the head of the USC further explained.

In January, the Russian frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” was equipped with the new hypersonic missiles. “I am sure that such a powerful weapon will allow us to reliably protect Russia from external threats and protect our country’s national interests,” the Russian president said Wladimir Putin the commissioning at that time. (nz / dpa / Reuters)