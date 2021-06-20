Russia became one of the European countries with the lowest electricity prices for the population. According to this indicator, the Russian Federation was second only to Kazakhstan, taking the second place. Germany came in last on the list. This is reported in a study “RIA News”…

It is noted that in Kazakhstan, in terms of Russian currency, kWh costs a little more than 2 rubles. In Russia, the average cost of electricity is 3.6 rubles per kWh.

The third place is occupied by Ukraine, where electricity in terms of rubles costs 4.5 rubles.

The three leaders are followed by Belarus, where a kilowatt-hour costs about 5 rubles in terms of Russian currency. Then the countries of the Balkan Peninsula and Eastern Europe settled down.

The three countries with the most expensive electricity for the population included Ireland, Spain and Germany. In the latter, a kilowatt-hour will cost 27 rubles.

As specified, the reason for the expensive electricity in Western Europe is the high tax rates in the price of electricity, caused, among other things, by the orientation of these states towards “green energy”.

The experts also analyzed the availability of electricity, compiling a rating of countries, in which they indicated how many kilowatt-hours people in different countries can buy based on the average salary. Iceland is among the leaders here, whose residents can purchase more than 27 thousand kWh.

“Russia is ranked 10th. With an average monthly salary, our citizens can afford to purchase about 13.4 thousand kWh “, – it says in the study.

The last line of the rating of the availability of electricity for the average salary is taken by Moldova.

Earlier in June, Izvestia wrote that the Russian industry was recognized as one of the most energy-consuming among the largest countries. In domestic mechanical engineering, metallurgy and chemistry many times more electricity is consumed than in similar industries in the USA, China, Germany, Japan, Brazil.