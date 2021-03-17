Russia ranked fifth in the world in terms of the number of downloads of the Clubhouse application. According to AppAnnie, it has been downloaded 540 thousand times by Russian users since its launch.

In terms of the number of downloads, the USA is in first place, where the application was downloaded 3.2 million times. It is followed by Japan – 1.8 million, Germany – 735 thousand and Brazil – 615 thousand.

For the entire existence of Clubhouse, released on the IOS platform in September, it has been downloaded 12.7 million times worldwide. RBK Wednesday, March 17th.

Earlier, on March 4, it became known that the first Russian-language edition about the Clubhouse – Clubhouse Journal – received investments. A 40% stake in the project was sold at an estimate of 1.5 million rubles.

In February, it was reported that the social network came out on top among free applications in terms of the number of downloads in Russia.