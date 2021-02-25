Russia ranked 27th out of 158 in terms of readiness to introduce and apply advanced technologies. This is stated in report United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which was published on Thursday 25 February.

It is noted that in order to assess the capabilities of a particular country for the equitable use, implementation and application of advanced technologies, the report compiled a “readiness index”. It has five elements: information and communication technology (ICT) adoption, human resources, research and development (R&D), industrial use, and access to finance.

“This list also has high positions for some countries with economies in transition and developing countries, such as China, which is ranked 25th, and the Russian Federation – 27th,” the document emphasizes.

The best prepared were the USA, Switzerland, Great Britain, Sweden, Singapore, the Netherlands and the Republic of Korea.

In September 2020, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation said that a digital platform would appear in the country, providing access to state support for technology companies.

It was emphasized that the resource will combine all grants and subsidies from development institutions, as a result of which startups will be able to receive support faster and with less red tape. The launch of the platform is planned for 2021.

It was reported that the government, together with the NTI Platform ANO, the Skolkovo Foundation and the Innovation Promotion Foundation, is developing a concept of “seamless” integration of measures of state support for development institutions.

It is assumed that in the future, technology entrepreneurs will be able to send applications for state support in a simplified manner (namely, in a “single window”) using a new digital platform. At the same time, it will be available not only to startups: the resource can be used at different stages of the project’s maturity.