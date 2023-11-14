Former Russian investigator Serghei Khadzhikurbanov, convicted of killing investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006, has been pardoned after fighting in Ukraine for six months at the front. His lawyer confirmed this. «As a fighter of the special forces – said the lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik – he was invited to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation. When the contract was concluded, he was pardoned by presidential decree.”

Khadzhikurbanov, a former agent of the department for fighting organized crime, was recognized as one of the organizers of Politkovskaya’s murder in 2006 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The man was supposed to finish serving his sentence in 2034.

“I think that in a certain sense, justice has been done, because I believe that Khadzhikurbanov was not involved in the killing of Anna Politkovskaya,” the lawyer added.