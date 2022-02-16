The Russian Defense Ministry announced today that the units that concluded the military exercises in the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed in 2014, return to their permanent headquarters.

“The units of the South military constituency that concluded their participation in the tactical exercises in the polygons of the Crimean peninsula are going by rail to their permanent locations,” Defense said in a statement.

According to the press release, released by Russian agencies, a train with heavy weapons has already crossed the bridge that connects crimea with mainland Russia.

This Tuesday, Defense announced the beginning of the return to their permanent headquarters of some of the units of the South and West military districts, bordering Ukraine, which concluded their participation in the scheduled exercises.

The troops returned by rail and road.

At the same time, Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov He stressed that the Russian Armed Forces “continue extensive activities for the preparation of troops, in which practically all military constituencies, fleets and airborne troops participate.”

He recalled that troops from the Eastern military constituency and airborne forces are participating in the “Allied Determination-2022” exercises, which take place in Belarus and are scheduled to end on the 20th.

The announced beginning of the return of Russian troops to their barracks has been interpreted in the West as a good sign for the de-escalation of tensions around the situation in Ukrainealthough this still needs to be verified.

The units returned to their bases, according to Russia.

Ukraine, along whose borders Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops, declared that the withdrawal of some Russian military units from its borders will be believed when it sees it with its own eyes.

“There are different statements from the Russian Federation all the time. We have a rule: we don’t believe it when we hear it, but when we see it,” said the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmitry Kuleba.

EFE

