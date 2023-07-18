The agreement to export Ukrainian grains expired on Monday night after Russia refused to extend it. after an attack that Moscow attributes to kyiv and in which a bridge connecting Russian territory with the annexed Crimean peninsula was destroyed for the second time.

The pact that both countries had was fundamental because it allowed the creation of a corridor to export cereals, grains and other raw materials through the Black Sea in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement was mediated by the UN and Turkey and sought to reduce the costs of certain foods in different parts of the world. The conflict had slowed Ukrainian trade, which is a key part of world trade in that agricultural sector.

In fact, Russia’s refusal to extend the pact has already had echoes in international geopolitics. The Western powers and Russia staged a new clash in the UN Security Council on Monday.

How can it affect the world?

Let’s be clear, Russia’s actions are taking food out of the mouths of the poorest people in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The Kremlin’s movement focused attention on a meeting in New York attended by numerous foreign ministers, including the British James Cleverly, the French Catherine Colonna or the German Annalena Baerbock.

All of them harshly criticized the suspension of the so-called grain agreement and demanded that Moscow return to the negotiating table.given the impact that their decision will have on global food security.

“Let’s be clear, Russia’s actions are taking food out of the mouths of the poorest people in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America,” Cleverly stressed. The head of French diplomacy, meanwhile, spoke of “blackmail” by Russia and said that the European Union is going to seek to expand the output of Ukrainian agricultural products by other means.

Also participating in the meeting was Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, who accused Russia of endangering global food security. and said that his country is already studying options to be able to continue exporting grain to international markets.

For his part, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, criticized the operation of the Black Sea initiative. -he insisted on the idea that most of the grain has not gone to the most needy countries- and made it clear that Moscow will not return to it if its demands on the facilities for its own exports are not met.

“Russia will only consider its resumption when concrete results are achieved instead of promises,” he insisted.

Although the Black Sea agreement occupied a good part of the meeting, it was planned as a broader review of the war in Ukraine after more than 500 days since the start of the Russian invasion.

The head of UN Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, He warned that, in addition to enormous suffering and destruction, the conflict is creating an increasingly dangerous world, with rising tensions and the risk of a global arms race.



“The longer this war lasts, the more dangerous its consequences will be, including the possibility of a broader conflict. For the sake of Ukrainians and our global community, this senseless and unjustified war must stop,” DiCarlo insisted.

Western countries insisted that the end of the conflict involves the withdrawal of Russia, which they accused of having no interest in a just and lasting peace. For its part, Moscow accused precisely those nations of having first pushed into conflict and then of having torpedoed a possible peace agreement.

