According to the text approved by the Russian parliament, the objective is to attract citizens and foreigners to military service.

Russia’s parliament approved this wednesday (25.may.2022) a law that ends the age limit to enter the army. According to the approved text, the objective is to attract natives and foreigners for military service in specific areas.

“We need to strengthen the Armed Forces, help the Ministry of Defense. Our supreme commander is doing everything to ensure the army wins and increases its effectiveness” said parliament spokesman Viacheslav Volodin.

Before the law was passed, only Russian citizens, aged 18 to 40, and foreigners, aged 18 to 30, could enlist in the Russian military.

According to Reuters, the decision was influenced by the heavy casualties in the war in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said 1,351 servicemen were killed and 3,825 were wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military sent to Ukraine are full members of the troops, recruits and reservists were not assigned to “February 24 Special Operation”.