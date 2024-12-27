In addition to its military invasion of Ukraine, Russia also maintains other types of fronts, such as propaganda. On the occasion of the celebration of Christmas in the West, it has spread a propaganda video in which the target of the Putin regime is none other than Santa Claus.

The video, broadcast on Telegram, shows Santa Claus flying over Russia in his traditional sleigh driven by reindeer. The character, who speaks English with an American accentgreets the Russians and tells them that he brings them gifts.

In fact, it is seen that in their saddlebags there are weapons with NATO logoPutin’s great enemy. But before the popular character can land, something happens.

A missile approaches his position and explodes him in a shower of fireworks. In the video, it is later seen how Ded Morozthe Russian equivalent of Santa Claus (whose name literally translates as Grandfather Cold, although it would be more like Grandfather Snow), has remained attentive to the scene.

The character, also equipped with a long white beard, talks to a soldier: “Is that all?” The missile operator responds: “That’s right, the target has been destroyed.”

Ded Moroz then says ominously: “Well, we don’t need anything foreign in our skies. Happy New Year!”, and the propaganda video concludes.