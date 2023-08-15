FLY. “I want to live. That’s why I’m writing this article.” Thus begins the long, dramatic story of Elena Kostyuchenko, a Russian journalist of the Novaya Gazetathe independent newspaper that belonged to Anna Politkovskaja, closed by the Russian authorities in March 2022. The reporter, in an article published on the site Meduzarecounts the death threats suffered and the probable poisoning attempt in Germany that could have cost her her life.

The story begins in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022. The journalist, who works at the Novaya Gazeta from the age of 17, she was sent to the front. You cross the Polish-Ukrainian border on the night of February 26 and send your reports from the border, from Odessa, from Nikolaev and from Kherson. On March 28 she is in Zaporizhzhia when she learns that the Moscow authorities have decided to close her newspaper, but she decides to leave for Mariupol anyway. A few hours later, however, a phone call arrives from his editor-in-chief who warns him: “Kadyrov’s Chechens are looking for you to kill you.”

The news is confirmed by one of his intelligence sources. “We have information that the murder of a Novaya Gazeta journalist is being prepared in Ukraine.” The order of the editorial board is peremptory: «You must leave the Ukraine». Kostyuchenko tries to resist, but then gives in and decides to go home to Russia. But her colleagues stop her. «On the evening of April 28 Dmitri Muratov (director of Novaja Gazeta and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021) called me, spoke very softly. He told me: “I know you want to go home, but you can’t go back to Russia, you will be killed”. I hung up the phone and started yelling. I stopped on the road and screamed,” says the journalist.

At the end of September Kostyuchenko moves to Berlin and begins his cooperation with Meduza, with several reports from Iran. But the goal is to return to Ukraine. So he tries to get a visa and goes to Monaco, to the consulate. And it is precisely during the trip to Monaco that something happens. During a lunch in the Bavarian city with a friend, a couple sits down at the next table. From that moment for the journalist, unaware of everything, hell begins.

“A few hours later I was sweating with a smell of rotten fruit – she says – I felt weak, confused and constantly with the sensation of fainting”. Kostyuchenko thinks of a return of Covid, but the doctors rule it out. The situation gets worse, severe stomach pains, swelling of the limbs and face, very violent migraines. The analyzes exclude forms of hepatitis or other pathologies. Until a doctor asks her: “Is it possible that you were poisoned?”.

Subsequent toxicological tests actually suggest poisoning, the German police themselves are alarmed, reproaching the journalist for not having immediately given the alarm and not having turned to the authorities. But Kostyuchenko keeps pushing the thought away. “During the time I worked at the Novaya Gazeta, four colleagues were killed. I knew journalists were being killed. But I didn’t want to think they could kill me. Disgust, shame, and weariness kept me from these thoughts. It disgusted me to think that there were people who wanted me dead.”

The German police eventually drop the case due to lack of sufficient evidence to confirm a poisoning, but the suspicion that someone tried to kill her remains strong. «In a few weeks my book will be released, in which I tell how Russia came to fascism – the journalist writes – the book will be published in various languages. The police believe that the release of the book could be a trigger, that the people who tried to kill me in Ukraine and maybe tried to do it in Germany will try again.” For this, she concludes, «I want my colleagues, my friends, activists and political refugees who are now abroad to be careful. More careful than me. We are not safe and will not be safe until the political regime in Russia changes.”