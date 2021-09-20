Suspicions of fraud in favor of the ruling party in electronic voting they have tarnished the constitutional majority of the Kremlin party, United Russia, which will retain control of the Duma or Lower House of the Russian Parliament for the next five years.

“The new Duma that has come out of the legislative elections has absolutely no legitimacy. We live in a country where there are no elections, “Sergei Mitrojin, a liberal candidate for the Duma for Moscow, told Efe.

The 2.5 million votes cast telematically they eventually tipped the balance in favor of pro-government candidates in various constituencies, especially in Moscow, where the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalni has a large number of supporters.

The beginning of the vote on Sunday appeared to frustrate the hopes of a constitutional majority in the party led in the shadows for 20 years by the president, Vladimir Putin, that he needed a loyal Duma to stand for re-election in 2024.

Communist protesters protesting the election results. AFP photo

United Russia lost votes on party lists, but had the ace up its sleeve of the majority constituencies, where the administrative resource is common currency.

With everything

Finally, the ruling party achieved 49.82% of the votes and victory in almost 90% of the constituencies, which translates into more than 300 seats out of the 450 that make up the chamber.

This result will allow the presidential party reform the Constitution and pass laws without the need to agree with the systemic opposition in Parliament.

In second place was the Communist Party, with 18.93% of the votes, compared to the 13.34% that it had obtained in the 2016 elections.

They also exceeded the 5% threshold required to enter the chamber a total of five games for the first time since 9 years0: the Liberal-Democratic Party (7.55%), the Social Democrats of Just Russia (7.46%) and the newly formed New People (5.32 divide the protest vote.

Allegations of fraud marked the three days of voting, from the filling of ballot boxes to the forced voting of the military and public employees, and the massive manipulation of the vote at home.

But opposition outrage soared with Monday’s recount of electronic voting, in which Putin himself participated being in quarantine for a week.



Vladimir Putin’s party was left with all the power of Parliament. AFP photo

Communists openly accused United Russia of robbing them of victory in the capital, where almost two million people exercised that option.

“Now we can clearly say that We do not and will not recognize e-voting data in Moscow“, declared at a press conference the number two of the communists, Dmitri Novikov.

From the Navalni jail he assured that the candidates supported by the “Smart Vote”, an alternative list to unseat United Russia, had won in 11 of Moscow’s 15 constituencies and seven out of eight in St. Petersburg.

On the other hand, although these opposition candidates led in their districts until almost the end of the vote, the results turned upside down when the electronic voting data was added at the last moment, which has aroused all kinds of suspicions.

“It was coming. Electronic voting is thought of as a counterfeiting machine. It is impossible to control. It was a falsification of the popular will. It was definitely confirmed that Russia is a dictatorship and its authoritarian power, “said Mitrojin, who lost at the last minute to an unknown independent candidate linked to the Kremlin.

Threats of protests

Both the president of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfílova, and the Kremlin downplayed the infractions, arguing that they did not influence the final result of the elections.

Pamfílova, who assured that Russian is “one of the most transparent electoral systems in the world”, admitted the annulment of more than 26,000 votes in 35 regions and ordered the local electoral commissions to cancel the voting results in the schools where “the slightest doubt” arises.

“Lcleaning the elections comes first “said Pamfilova, adding that “the image of Russia” is at stake.

Novikov announced that the party plans to carry out nationwide protests over the next weekend in Moscow and other regions of the country “so that the voice of the street, the voice of the citizens, is heard”, since it was not heard at the polls.

Moscow City Hall rejected immediately the possibility that public events can be held in the capital due to the delicate situation derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin, saddened by the shooting that left six dead at a university in the Urals, remained on the sidelines of the controversy and today limited himself to thanking the Russians for the high turnout in pursuit of the “prosperity” of Russia.

Source: EFE

PB