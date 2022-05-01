Russia Electricity was cut off at the Mäntsälä server center in Russia’s Yandex

According to the electricity distributor, the electricity was cut off because the server center did not have a valid electricity sales agreement.

Yandexin Electricity distribution at the Mäntsälä server center has been suspended.

The matter is reported by the Russian RBC media group and confirmed to HS by the CEO of Nivos Verkot oy, which is responsible for the centre’s electricity distribution. Marko Ahl. According to Ahl, the electricity was cut off on Monday, April 25th.

“According to the Electricity Market Act, the electricity network company (Nivos Verkot oy) has disconnected from the network because the industrial electricity consumer, Global DC oy (Yandex oy), does not have an electricity seller,” says Ahl by e-mail.

According to Ahl, the electricity supply was therefore cut off because Yandex does not have a valid electricity contract. Nivos only acts as an electricity distributor. It operated as Yandex’s electricity seller until the end of 2021, but the seller changed at the turn of the year.

On Sunday, HS did not reach Global DC oy, Yandex, to comment on the matter.

RBC: n according to the data center is currently running on a diesel generator.

A Yandex spokesman did not disclose to RBC the reasons for the power outage at the center, but said the company was “renegotiating the deal”.

Nivos announced in early March that it would monitor the development of sanctions, but as Yandex is not subject to sanctions, it would continue to comply with the agreements. However, if sanctions were imposed on Yandex, cooperation would end.

At least for the time being, however, Yandex is not under sanctions in Finland. Director of a company called Google in Russia Tigran Khudaverdyan was placed on the EU sanctions list on 16 March, but the company has since announced that he will resign.

Yandex’s data center was completed in Mäntsälä in 2015. For example, the municipality uses the waste heat from the center for its district heating network. According to Nivos, since last summer, it has been planning to build a chip or pellet plant to produce domestic bioheat.

Previously in Finland about it told Ilta-Sanomat.