While Vladimir Putin awaits his 'coronation' for his new term as president of Russia, the elections are being staged with the corollary of protests and isolated actions at the polls. For the authorities they are raids in exchange for money, waiting for tomorrow at noon, the time of the protest against the elections suggested by Aleksei Navalny shortly before his death and relaunched by his wife Yulia.

A woman at a polling station in Moscow threw green ink into the ballot box and shouted pro-Ukraine slogans, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza, who is well informed on the security agencies. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation for obstruction of the scrutineers' work. The same protest was staged in two other polling stations in the Voronezh region. Also in this case, two people, aged 58 and 59, were charged. Similar gestures also occurred in the Rostov and Karachay-Cercassia regions.

“They acted for money,” commented the deputy chairman of the Election Commission, Nikolai Bulaev. In St. Petersburg, a 21-year-old woman was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the entrance to a polling station set up in a school. In total there were a total of 11 attempts to set fire to polling stations and 19 cases of ballot boxes being filled with ink, the Telegram channel Nexta announced.

The Election Commission in Russia has announced that 214 ballots have been “irreparably” ruined by ink dropped by alleged activists, or provocateurs, at the ballot boxes in some places in the country.